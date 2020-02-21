Carter Center hails preparations for polls

…says GECOM adhering to procedures, legal provisions

THE United States-based Carter Center has hailed preparations here for the upcoming general and regional elections, saying that the Guyana Elections Commission are adhering to the established timetable and things are being conducted in a professional manner within existing legal provisions.

The Center’s assessment thus far is a rebuke to the opposition that has been on a crusade of trying to discredit the work of GECOM. Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has even gone as far as suggesting to supporters at a rally on the West Coast Demerara recently that the electoral body would not conduct free and fair elections.

The Carter Center also warned against the elevation of rhetoric on the campaign trail and possible inflammatory language. It said, too, there remains an unclear stakeholder understanding of tabulation procedures. The Center acknowledges that the 2020 election is very significant to Guyana as it comes at a time when many are hoping for economic transformation from the discovery of oil. It noted, too, that the country’s main political parties and leaders have a responsibility to collaborate across the National Assembly and the broader political spectrum to ensure transparent management of this resource for the benefit of the people. The March 2, 2020 election, therefore, is the closest deciding factor on which leaders will be tasked with the management of the country’s resources which affect the future of every Guyanese.

SMOOTH PREPARTION PROCESS

In its observation to date, the Center described the proceedings on Nomination Day in January –which resulted in 11 political parties being approved — as “festive and peaceful”. “The nomination process went ahead without any glitches. Although some new parties raised concerns about the order in which parties were received by GECOM, all parties were given an opportunity to correct defects in their lists and were able to do so in the time allotted,” the Center stated.

It noted that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioners had raised allegations that three candidates were dual citizens and should be removed from the candidates list but the matter was eventually resolved equitably. The report indicated that since then electoral preparations have been on track and in adherence to the established timetable, both in Georgetown and in the regions.

This includes the printing of ballot papers under the supervision of two members of GECOM; the arrival of these ballots ahead of schedule and the finalization of appropriate polling stations. Regarding the Official List of Electors (OLE), The Carter Center put on record that its development “has been more complex than in the past” as GECOM has had to deal with two different sets of registration data.

These include the National Register of Registrants (NRR) and data collected from the truncated house-to-house registration.

“While The Carter Center has not reviewed all changes made to the voter register, it is satisfied that preparations have been made in a professional manner within the existing legal provisions. The Center hopes that all the work undertaken will ensure the utmost accuracy in the list to ensure a smooth polling day,” the report said.

The Carter Center also noted that preparations are underway for early voting by the disciplined forces and diplomats and their families today.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Even so, the election observer mission stated that it has taken note of some avoidable expressions made by political parties along the campaign trail.

“The Carter Center notes with concern an elevation of rhetoric on the campaign trail, including the use of language that some alleged is inflammatory. The Center encourages political parties and candidates to refrain from the use of provocative speech to help guarantee a peaceful polling process,” the report stated.

On this note, the Center welcomed the introduction of a code of conduct by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) and encouraged contesting parties to comply with the Representation of the People Act and the Racial Hostility Act by refraining from the use of words or engaging in actions that might stoke tension or be offensive.

Despite the concern, the Center’s Long Term Observers (LTOs) in the regions have observed 23 campaign rallies and events and reported no “major incidents” during the period and commended the “strong participation by women and youth”.

The report indicated: “Campaigning has largely proceeded peacefully, although observers have heard allegations of isolated incidents of harassment of supporters of both the ruling coalition and the opposition, as well as of destruction of campaign posters.”

Meanwhile, the Center has recommended that GECOM’s Secretariat publicise and distribute existing procedures on the tabulation of results which it deems as an integral phase of the electoral process.

The Center stated that it would appear the “procedures have not been made clear to key stakeholders” and advised that this information be shared with all political parties, civil society organisations, media, and electoral observers, in order to clarify any misunderstandings and avoid disputes over the process.

TOWARDS SUCCESUL ELECTIONS

Altogether, The Carter Center encourages Guyana can set a global example of inclusive democratic governance, renewed commitments to fighting corruption, and efforts to ensure that all citizens benefit from what promises to be a bright future. It also encouraged the government to pursue constitutional reform to reform of the “winner-takes-all” election system and encouraged all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote and to contribute to the consolidation of sustainable democratic institutions.

“The Center calls on all political leaders to work together to ensure full respect for the electoral process, in which all eligible voters – no matter their ethnicity, gender, age, religion, or other facet of their identity – are able to express their preference for the country’s future. The Center encourages all parties to act in a responsible manner during and after the announcement of the results. It is the Center’s hope that the upcoming election will be peaceful, inclusive, and credible,” the Center stated.

The Carter Center first became involved in Guyana in the early 1990s at the invitation of President Desmond Hoyte and has since been dedicated to the advancement of democracy in the country. The 2020 General and Regional Elections mark the fifth that The Carter Center has observed in Guyana since 1992. Following an invitation from the government, the Center’s Mission was formally launched in early January. The Center deployed a team of four electoral experts and 6 LTOs. The Center’s observation mission will provide an independent and impartial assessment of the electoral process and will issue periodic statements and reports to the Guyanese people and the international community.