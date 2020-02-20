Venezuelan biker died of multiple injuries

– autopsy

AN autopsy done Wednesday on the body of Venezuelan motorcyclist, Veijay Jesus Idrogo, who died Sunday last in a vehicular accident on De Kenderen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), revealed he died of multiple injuries.

Idrogo, 39, of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast of Demerara (WCD) who collided with a car, died one day after at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

According to the police, on Saturday, about 03:00hrs, motorcar PWW 8179 driven by a 39-year-old resident of Leonora, WCD, was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road and was negotiating a turn when the accident occurred. On the turn was motorcyclist, Veijay Jesus Idrogo, riding CJ 4677 which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway. He reportedly lost control and collided with the right side front of the car.

One doctor noted that based on his findings, a vehicle rolled over the mid-section of Idrogo, resulting in severe damage to his body.

Police said the driver, who passed a breathalyser test, was, on Sunday, released on station bail.

Idrogo’s sister, Ammy Idrogo, said her brother’s body was badly damaged and most of his internal organs were crushed in the aftermath of the crash.

She is calling on the commissioner of police to ensure justice prevails and the matter is placed before the court since she is of the opinion that a cover-up is happening.