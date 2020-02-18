Trudeau pulls out of Caricom confab

CHAIR of the Caribbean Community, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, has been advised that Canadian Prime Minister, the Honourable Justin Trudeau, would be unable to attend the Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

In a release, the Caricom Secretariat said Prime Minister Trudeau called Prime Minister Mottley and CARICOM’S Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, to indicate that, due to pressing domestic matters, he could not travel to Barbados, to meet with his CARICOM counterparts, during their 31st Intersessional Meeting which will be held from 18-19 February. He reiterated his desire for strengthening the ties between the Region and Canada and looked forward to another opportunity to interact with CARICOM Heads of Government. Canadian Foreign Minister, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, will be in Barbados during the meeting.