Sankar sets up 8-wicket win for President’s XI

… Berbice complete second win

By Clifton Ross

A STERLING exhibition with bat and ball from President’s XI captain Stephon Sankar helped set up an easy 8-wicket win over Essequibo, when Round 2 of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave’s West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-county Tournament continued yesterday.

Playing at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Essequibo stumbled, batting first, running into the spin twins Sankar and Ali Budhoo, who snared 4-25 and 3-26 in a clinical effort which inevitably strangled their opponents who were bowled out for 147 in 30 overs.

Amidst the chaos, Essequibo No. 3 batsman Shazif Mohamed (32) and all-rounder Adesh Das (46) tried to get out of the blocks but failed, despite looking decent against the combined effort of the President’s XI bowlers.

The chase was relatively simple for the eventual winners. Thanks to an unbroken half-century partnership between Sankar and his vice-captain Tulsiram Ramkarran, who ended on 25 apiece not out, their side finished on 148 for 2 in 40.5 overs.

After bowling out their foes before lunch, President’s XI opener Afazul Kadir hit punched 5 fours in his top score of 40 while Tularam Chintimani (16) had a four to his credit as both players looked ominous from the start, with their team racing to 65-0 when lunch came.

Upon resumption of play, Essequibo pulled things back with the wickets of both openers, who fell to the skill of Das in a short span of time.

Although President’s XI lost two set wickets, the deficit was almost cleared with just 28 needed following the dismissals.

Sankar, younger brother of former Guyana U-15 spinner Steven Sankar, and Ramkarran held their nerves during the chase.

The duo played identical innings of grit and application, as neither batsmen scored a single boundary despite finding the singles with relative ease.

Nevertheless, both players knuckled down and eventually steered their side to a most-needed rebound win, following their horrific loss to Berbice in Round 1.

Meanwhile, Sankar for his 4 wickets and 25 runs was adjudged the Man-of-the-match.

Earlier, it never looked promising for Essequibo, as the wily Sankar sliced through the entire top-order including Mohamed, who tried to keep the top together as he hit three fours.

A brave effort from Das featured four fours and two sixes in a lower-order attempt to keep things alive following a catastrophic start; which ended on a high note for the President’s XI.

At Lusignan, Salim Khan hit 39 and grabbed 3 wickets to help Berbice to another crushing win, this time hammering Demerara by 64 runs.

Berbice were kept to 140 for 7 when their overs expired with Khan unbeaten on 39.

Demerara then failed to gun down a relatively low target and were steamrolled for 76 runs during their chase.

Round 3 continues tomorrow.