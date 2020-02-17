Twelve goals scored on day two

THERE were a total of twelve goals scored as the Milo Schools Football competition continued on Sunday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue .

In the first of the triple-header, the Bishops’ High went down 4-2 to Cummings Lodge Secondary.

Ronnel George scored a hat-trick in the 5th, 20th and 25th minutes to ensure that the East Coast side came out on top.

Lindley Bacchus added the icing to the cake in the 34th.

Bishops’ High had Linford Isles (54th) and Antone Herod (60th) on the scoresheet.

In the second game, Linden’s Christianburg Secondary were victorious over Golden Grove Secondary with a 2-1 margin.

Jermain Maison’s 16th minute goal along with Randy Pickering’s 65th minute strike ensured that the defending champions got off to the right start.

Golden Grove had Calvin Richmond (46th) on target.

In the final game of the afternoon, Lodge Secondary were winners against Ann’s Grove Secondary 2-1.

Lodge Secondary benefitted from a brace by Shemroy Myers (4th and 53rd) while Mark Roberts scored for Ann’s Grove.

Matches continue next weekend

The tournament is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health under its stop gender-based violence campaign.