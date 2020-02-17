Scorpions shoot  up to third in Regional Four-Day standings

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – After going without a win for the first three rounds of the Regional Four-Day Championship, Jamaica Scorpions have shot up to third in the standings following their second consecutive victory on Sunday.

Scorpions defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by five wickets in a thrilling finish to their fifth round encounter at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, when the contest seemed headed for a draw.

Set 137 to win off 20 overs late in the final session, Scorpions reached their target with 14 balls to spare, with Nkrumah Bonner hammering a whirlwind unbeaten 66 off 47 balls.

The victory, coming on the heels of a shock seven-run verdict over Guyana Jaguars in the fourth round in Georgetown, lifted Scorpions to 57.4 points – less than four points behind the five-time reigning champions on 60.8.

Ironically, Scorpions and Jaguars will clash in the sixth round starting February 27 at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, with a win for the hosts moving them into second spot.

Jaguars endured frustration last weekend when they were held to a draw by Windward Islands Volcanoes, thanks to final-day unbeaten hundreds from veteran opener Devon Smith and captain Kavem Hodge.

That result, however, kept Volcanoes on Scorpions’ heels in fourth on 50 points. Volcanoes have won just once this season and drawn three times, and face a difficult trip to leaders Barbados Pride in the next round.

Pride, meanwhile, established themselves as the clear leaders with a dominant 299-run crushing of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force early on Sunday’s final day at Kensington Oval.

The victory was their fourth consecutive win following their shock opening round loss to Volcanoes at Arnos Vale and it moved them to 84.2 points at the top.

Red Force lie fifth on 46.6 while Hurricanes, with who losses on the trot, sit bottom of the six-team table on 32.6 points. They take on Red Force in Basseterre in the next round.