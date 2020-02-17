Regal Masters retain Republic Cup honours

…Cop Trophy Stall-sponsored trophy

AFTER enduring a somewhat lean start to the 2020 season, albeit by their lofty standards, defending Republic Cup champions, Regal Masters, reserved their best showing for the annual tournament to emerge emphatic winners when the four-team competition was staged on Sunday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Queenstown.

First, they knocked out nemesis, Wellman Masters, in the semi-final then made light work of Fisherman in the Trophy Stall-sponsored 20-over affair. The experienced Fisherman side turned back the challenge of newcomers, East Coast Masters.

Set a challenging 140 for victory, after limiting Fisherman to 139 for six in their allotted 20 overs, Regal Masters reached the required target in 17.3 overs, much to the delight of their supporters.

The eventual winners were rocked back in the second over, being reduced to six for two, losing the wickets of skipper Mahendra Hardyal (one) and the experienced Ramesh Deonarine (0), both being bowled by D. Khanan.

The consistent Uniss Yusuf (52) and former national player, David Harper (23), however, steadied the innings with a third-wicket stand of 59 as Regal Masters battled back into contention. The no-nonsense Yusuf blasted eight fours and two sixes in his fine knock while Harper’s innings included a solitary four. Khemchand Deonarine also contributed a valuable 23 (3x4s).

At 106 for six in the 12th over, Fisherman were still in with an outside chance but this was snuffed out by an unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership of 34 between Mohendra Arjune (17) and Rudolph Baker (15) as Regal Masters eased to a comfortable victory. R. Rohan and S. Mohabir finished with two for 22 each while Khanan, who did the early damage, claimed two for 29.

Earlier, Fisherman were led to their respectable total through a courageous unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership of 78 from Mohabir (33) and D. Mangru (31) after they were tottering on 61 for six in the ninth over. Both batsmen struck a four and two sixes each as man-of-the-match, Tyrone Sanasie, grabbed three for 23 and Laurie Singh two for 37.

In the opening high-scoring encounter, a swashbuckling 84 from Deonarine, which included four fours and nine towering sixes, led Regal Masters to a commanding 240 for six in their allotted 20 overs with Wellman Masters replying with 187 for seven, going down by 53 runs.

Deonarine and Hardyal (33) shared a second-wicket partnership of 101 following the early loss of Mahesh Chunilall (03); with Hardyal stroking two four and two sixes in his supporting role.

Baker, who spanked a quick-fire unbeaten 37 with five sixes and a four and Yusuf with 36 (three fours and three sixes) shored up the middle-order as their team reached the imposing target. Imtiaz Mohamed took two for 30 and skipper Wayne Jones two for 50.

Wellman Masters made a spirited reply but a middle-order collapse saw their run rate plummeting. Opener Hardat Heranandan led the way with a brilliant 58 (five fours and five sixes) while dominating an opening stand of 67 with Suresh Ramdeen whose contribution was nine.

Useful knocks were also recorded by Troy Lewis (26 with one four and three sixes) and Lloyd Ruplall (24 with one four and one six) as Eric Thomas took two for 18.

At the presentation ceremony which followed, Yusuf copped the trophy for the batsman with the most runs (88) while Fisherman’s Robert Mohan got the prize for claiming the most wickets (five).

President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Incorporated, Ian John, who was joined at the presentation ceremony by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, pointed out that the weather was extremely kind to the players since the start of the 2020 season and with the ongoing preparation for next month’s Orlando Cup, this was very pleasing.

John reminded that the day’s event was especially significant since it was held as part of Guyana’s Golden Jubilee Republic anniversary celebrations. He also expressed sincere thanks to Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall for his generous contribution in sponsoring all the trophies at stake, referring to his continued role in sports in general and his Medal of Service award which was fully justified.

John extended kudos to all the participating teams while thanking DCC for the uses of its facilities.

John also used the occasion to remind the spectators about the feature softball clash between Regal All Stars and Speedboat which forms part of the Government/Guyana Cricket Board Golden Republic T20 Bash set for Friday at the Guyana National Stadium.