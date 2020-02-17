Bentley remembered as Heroic, Iconic

FORMER National Cyclist, Jude Bentley, was remembered as iconic and heroic at a moving funeral service on Sunday at World Vision New Testament Church of God in David Street, Kitty.

The service, which saw several moving tributes to his professional, personal and sporting life, left little a dry eye.

The former National cyclist, who was struck down by former chief-of-staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Gary Best, Saturday last, was laid to rest a week later.

President of the Guyana Cycling Federation, Linden Dowridge, in an invited comment, stated that the sport has lost an icon in Bentley.

He said the sport must seek to carry on the legacy left by Bentley.

The owner of Bentley’s cycle shop on Robb Street was remembered as a man who helped many in large and small ways and touched the lives of many of the current cyclists.

Some recounted stories where Bentley gifted several young cyclists gear to compete in races around the country, often times offering them at payment plans with little or no interest.

MOU for cycling

Following the cyclist’s death, The National Sport Commission (NSC) and the National Parks Commission (NPC) and the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU, according to the media, was drafted to allow for the country’s cyclists to utilise the inner circuit of the National Park for training in the evenings.

The director of sport, Christopher Jones, was quoted as saying that the MoU seeks to provide support to the cycling community, those who use the park.

Proper signage and other manner of warnings will be erected around the park to allow for patrons who also use the park, to be alerted.

The document will be in memory of Bentley