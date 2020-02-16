Two more branded hotels for Ogle

CARIBBEAN Marketing Enterprise Inc (CMEI) will be building two branded hotels at Ogle, East Coast Demerara and a sod-turning ceremony for the projects will be held on Wednesday, government holding company- National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) announced on Saturday.

Only last week, NICIL and Trinuyana Investments Incorporated of Guyana turned the sod for a world-class, select service, internationally branded hotel – AC Marriott Hotel– on the Ogle Airstrip Road. NICIL signed the agreement with the firm headed by Trinidadian, John Aboud recently, a release from NICIL said. The hotel is expected to provide an initial 400 plus jobs during construction and some 200 permanent jobs upon completion. NICIL has also announced the Hilton Hotel will also be setting up here.

Meanwhile, regarding the CMEI venture, NICIL said the company has secured 20 acres at Ogle. The project will include the construction of two branded hotels uniquely positioned in a complex driven by solar power, therein consistent with Guyana‘s “green economy” vision. CMEI will construct the hotels in the 120-130 room range with world class amenities inclusive of a miniature golf course, clubhouse, entertainment centre, swimming pool, solar farm and green space allocation. The land use has been divided as follows: Solar Farm- 7.5 acres; Club House / Entertainment Centre / Mini Golf Course-5 acres

Hotel #1 and supporting commercial-4 acres and Hotel #2 and supporting commercial, 3.5 acres.

One of the Directors of Caribbean Marketing Enterprises Inc and CEO of ERES, Mike Elliot, has built hotels for the world’s leading hotel brands including Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Choice and Hyatt. They are currently concluding negotiations with hospitality partners for the two hotels at Plantation Ogle and other sites in Guyana.

Caribbean Marketing Enterprise Inc. was incorporated 24th April, 2017, under the Companies Act of Guyana 1991, (Chapter 89:01), with registered office at 199 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Guyana, South America. The company is owned by a group of businessmen / investors who possess vast experience and expertise in the fields of financial management, engineering and construction capabilities, NICIL said in the release. Over the years, they have successfully led their own companies and served on numerous boards as consultants in varied fields internationally.