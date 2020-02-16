Professional Cricket League 4 Day Fifth round | Johnson century puts Guyana on path to victory

(CMC) – CAPTAIN Leon Johnson ended a prolonged rut with his first domestic four-day hundred in nearly 2-½ years to pass 6 000 first-class runs while all-rounder Chris Barnwell smashed the second century of his career, to give Guyana Jaguars advantage on day three of their fifth-round match against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Resuming the day at the National stadium here on 65 with his side well-placed on 145 for three in response to the hosts’ first innings of 318, the left-handed Johnson stroked a magnificent unbeaten 189 to fire Jaguars to 426 all out.

Not to be left out, Barnwell gathered a scintillating 107 after resuming from his overnight 28, posting his first century in five years.

Together, Johnson and Barnwell masterminded a 170-run fourth-wicket stand which put Jaguars in control of the contest and eventually handed them a first-innings lead of 108 runs.

In their second turn at the crease, Volcanoes lost Roland Cato for two with the score on 10 in the sixth over, lbw to left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer, hitting across the line, to finish the day on 46 for one.

Veteran opener Devon Smith was unbeaten on 16 and partnered by captain Kavem Hodge on 17, the pair having so far put on 36 for the second wicket.

Much will depend on the pair heading into today’s final day, especially with Volcanoes still trailing by 62 runs.

The day belonged to Johnson, however.

With a mere 77 runs in his last six innings and a single half-century this season, the 32-year-old relieved the pressure with a high quality innings to surpass his previous career-best 165.

He counted 20 fours in a knock requiring 357 deliveries and spanning just over 7-½ hours.

Barnwell, meanwhile, proved the ideal counter, lashing 11 fours and four sixes off 117 deliveries in just over 2-¼ hours.

Hodge eventually broke the stand with his left-arm spin, claiming Barnwell lbw, but Johnson combined in a damaging 82-run, sixth-wicket partnership with wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble who lashed an up-tempo 47 off 62 balls with four fours and two sixes, as Jaguars raced towards the 400-run mark.

Even after Bramble became one of left-arm pacer Preston McSween’s five wickets, Johnson continued to punish Volcanoes in a 40-run, ninth-wicket stand with Niall Smith (11).