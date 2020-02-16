Georgetown emerge winners of DCB U-17 Inter-association

GEORGETOWN emerged winners of the DCB Under-17 Inter-Association 2020 when the final was played on Friday.

Alvin Mohabir was the star for Georgetown as he claimed 3 for 16 while he came back strong with the bat to top-score with an unbeaten 42.

At Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Georgetown won the toss and elected to field first, bowling out the West Demerara side for 92-7 from 50 overs.

Openers Avesh Persaud and Sachin Balgobin started off well before Avesh Persaud was caught for 26 and left Balgobin, who carried his bat through the innings .He ended on 28 not out. No other batsman reached 7 runs.

Alvin Mohabir was the most impressive bowler, grabbing 3 for 16 while Ezekiel Wilson took 2 for 16.

In reply, Georgetown raced to their target of 92 in 25.1 overs. They lost the two openers Jaden Campbell and Varun Mangal, who contributed 29 and 0 before Mohabir and Marlon Ramsarran took the crease and batted to the end scoring 42 and 6 not out respectively.

Deo Singh and Nityanand Mathura collected a wicket each.

Meanwhile at Lusignan Community Centre ground, East Bank won the toss and chose to field, putting East Coast in trouble as they fell for a meagre 77 all out in 26.4 overs from their reduced 30 overs.

Chandrapaul Ramraj, Mark Sukhai and Rudranauth Kisson were the only batsmen to score double digits of 17, 16 and 10 respectively. Zachary Jodah was the most destructive bowler collecting 3 for 13 while Gustarus Hutson took 2 for 4.

In response, East Bank put up a competitive fight as they reached their target of 79 for 6 in 26.1 overs.

National Under-15 batsman Mavendra Dindyal hit an unbeaten 42 while support came from Gustava Hutson who scored 12.

Rudranuath Kisson claimed 2 for 7 while Ramraj, Omari Lallbachan and Jagdesh Tolaram took one wicket apiece. East Bank won by 4 wickets.