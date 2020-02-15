Woman hospitalised following shooting at Puruni Landing

Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident in which Ayesha George,38, of Lindy Avenue, Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara was shot by a man today at Puruni Landing.

Reports are that George, who is a vendor, was allegedly shot by a boat captain of Victory Valley,Linden around 13:30hrs at Puruni Landing on the Mazaruni River.

The victim and assailant are known to each other and reports are that at the time of the incident, George left her clothes stand in care of a friend and was heading to a shop to make a purchase when she heard a loud explosion and immediately felt a burning sensation to her left side buttock.

She was rushed to the Bartica Public Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where her condition was listed as stable.

Police are investigating the incident.