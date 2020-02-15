Mason sentenced to two years in prison for illegal gun and ammunition

A 20-year-old mason of Perry Street, Tucville, was, on Friday, February 14, 2020, sentenced to four years in prison on a gun and ammunition charge.

Darrell Kennedy who was on trial before Magistrate Annette Singh was found him guilty at the end of the trial. The court heard that sufficient evidence was found against him.

Hence, he was sentenced to two years on each charge, however, the sentences will run concurrently, Kennedy will only be spending two years in prison.

Kennedy, on his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the first charge were that, on November 21, 2019, at Aubrey Barker Road, he had in his possession one .32 pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence.

The second charge stated that, on the same day and at the same place he had two live rounds of .32 ammunition, without being the holder of a firearm licence.

According to information, on the day in question, Kennedy was in a yard when police ranks, who were on patrol, approached him and conducted a search on his person and the gun and ammunition were found in his crotch.