Mason charged for murder of ‘Overdose’

ONE year after a lifeless body, with suspected stab wounds, was found on Hadfield Street, a 47-year-old mason was, on Friday, charged for the offence.

Gary Blackmon called “Nick-Knock” of Stevedore Housing Scheme appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that, on December 21, 2018, at Hadfield and Breda Streets, Georgetown, he murdered Darren Edwards called “Overdose”.

The court heard that the men were known to each other.

Police prosecutor told the court that, on the day in question, around 23:30 hours, Edwards was at a female’s home when Blackmon arrived at the said home to visit the female.

He added that Blackmon found Edwards and the female in a compromising position, and an argument arose, leading to a fight.

Blackmon then pulled out an icepick from his waist and dealt Edwards several stabs about his body. Edwards attempted to escape but Blackmon gave chase behind him and dealt him more stabs about his body, before making good his escape.

Edwards was then picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation was launched and Blackmon, after months of hiding, was arrested on February 11, 2020, and taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The matter was adjourned until February 20, 2020.