CARICOM heads to tackle wide-ranging agenda at Barbados confab

CARIBBEAN Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government will meet in Barbados next week to discuss issues ranging from current public health concerns, to strengthening ties with Africa, the secretariat said in a release Friday.

The Heads of Government are also expected to have an exchange of views with the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau. This 31st Inter-Sessional Meeting, under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, is expected to deliberate on a regional approach to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) as well as the continuing challenges posed by non-communicable diseases (NCDs)

Heads are also expected to examine the status of implementation of provisions of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). In this regard, they are expected to have an engagement with representatives of the Region’s private sector, labour and civil society.

Among other pressing economic development matters, the meeting is expected to focus on digital transformation in CARICOM and an action plan for the elimination of regional roaming charges. The need for ongoing advocacy against the challenges of blacklisting, de-risking, and withdrawal of Correspondent Banking Services is also expected to get the Heads’ attention.

The Heads are also expected to discuss a proposed CARICOM African Summit among a number of foreign and community-related matters. They are also expected to address crime, violence and security issues affecting the Region.

The meeting, to be held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC), is scheduled to begin at 09:00hrs with opening remarks from: CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque; Out-going CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia and CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados. This will be followed by a presentation to the meeting from Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau.