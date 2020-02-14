10 artistes will take on Mighty Believer tonight for Calypso Monarch title 

Last week was a heated semi-final for the Calypso competition, and 10 advanced to the finals which is slated for tonight at D’Urban Park.

Those selected by the judges were Karen Bennett, who goes by the stage name “Queen Makeeba”; Roger Hinds known as “Young Bill Rogers”; Linden Mantis called “Mighty Breeze”; Joel “Messenger” Gonsalves; Daria Barrow called “Queen Dairy”; Lester Charles known as “De Professor”; Jovinski Thorne; Linden “Mighty Smoker” Stewart; Quincy “Ego” Lacon and Omaiah Hall.

These 10 persons will take on the defending champion Kenroy Fraser called “Mighty Believer” for the ultimate title of Calypso Monarch 2020.

This year saw several new faces in the competition who outperformed seasoned ones.

One of the crowd’s favourite was 18-year-old Omaiah Hall. With her entry “Tell Me How Come”, Hall won the Junior Calypso Monarch and is shaking the feet of the contestants in the senior category.

It has been 10 years since a junior competitor made it to the senior finals.

This event is hosted annually as part of Guyana’s Republic celebrations, and much emphasis is being placed on the execution of these activities this year since it is the country’s 50th anniversary.

This weekend will also see other activities and competitions like the Film Festival, 592 Soca Monarch Competition, Panorama and more. Leading up to the big celebration on February 23 are many events and everyone is urged to participate fully.

The Ministry of Social Cohesion has formulated a special committee which is putting much effort to ensure these cultural activities give every person the opportunity to showcase, celebrate and embrace all things Guyanese.