RHTYSC, DDL prepare for Pepsi U-19 tourney

… Company pumps $240 000 into sponsorship for 2020

THE Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC), in partnership with Demerara Distillers Ltd via international soft drink brand Pepsi, continued its relationship following a recent donation.

The partnership, dating back to 2004, continued last Friday at the Demerara Distillers Head Office located at Diamond, East Bank Demerara. The soft drink giant has been sponsoring the RHTYSC Under-19 and Intermediate teams since the relationship began.

The sponsorship was renewed and saw some $240 000 being injected towards the clubs’ plans for 2020. RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster recognised Pepsi and DDL as one of the main reasons the club has been hailed as Guyana’s best and for the reputation of producing positive results on the cricket field.

The Pepsi U-19 team in 2019 won the BCB U-19 T20 title, were runners-up of the 50-Overs tournament while the Pepsi Intermediate team won the BCB/Shimron Hetmyer 50-Overs tournament. Pepsi came on board as the official sponsor after the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company withdrew their services in 2004.

Under the sponsorship, the U-19 team have won six titles including the first two editions of the BCB/New York Business Group 50- Overs tournament while the Intermediate team have won both tournaments organised by the BCB.

National junior cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud and Berbice player Chanderpaul Govindhan would serve as captain and vice-captain respectively while the 2020 Intermediate team will be led by Junior Sinclair.

Foster expressed gratitude to DDL and Pepsi for their continued investment into the RHTYSC. He committed the teams to uphold the high standard they have set themselves in the future and to be perfect ambassadors of the Pepsi brand.

DDL Marketing Executive Larry Wills congratulated the RHTYSC for being an outstanding representative of the Pepsi brand. DDL, he stated, was proud to be associated with the RHT teams as they have represented the Pepsi brand well on and off the cricket field.

Over the years, the team produced national junior players Dominic Rikhi, Shailendra Shameer, Arif Chan, Loyden Lewis, Shawn Pereira, Akshay Homraj, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Matthew Pottaya, Assad Fudadin, Abdel Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Murphy La Rose among others, some of whom have gone on to play at the highest levels.