HACC president donates cricket gear to young cricketer

DESCRIBED as a very, disciplined young man by his club’s president Boodnarine Persaud, 20-year-old Chandrapaul Mohabir was recently the recipient of a quantity of cricket gear, compliments of Narchand ‘Archie’ Mohan, president of Hawaiian Arctic Cricket Club (HACC) of Toronto, Canada.

According to Persaud, who is president of Zeelugt Cold Fusion Cricket Club, the Guyanese-born Mohan, who resides in Canada, readily agreed to assist the young all-rounder following a request made on his behalf.

Mohabir, who hails from Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo, is a member of Zeelugt Cold Fusion Cricket Club which is affiliated to the East Bank Cricket Association. He also represented Essequibo at the Under-15 and Under-19 levels.

Both Persaud, on behalf of the club, and Mohabir expressed sincere thanks to Mohan for his fine gesture and generosity, with the former pointing out that it will go a far way in enhancing the cricketer’s fledgling career.

The cricket gear includes MRF bat, helmet, spike boots, a pair of batting pads, thigh pad batting gloves and a gear bag.