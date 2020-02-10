Vanilla, Ramphal, Sumner among 14 to challenge Harding for Soca Monarch title

By Naomi Marshall

MELISSA ‘Vanilla’ Roberts, Osbert ‘Vintage’ Cain, Steven Ramphal and Relon Sumner are among the 14 finalists for the much anticipated 592 Soca Monarch Competition.

Also going through to the final stage of the competition are Diana Chapman, Rudolph ‘Kendingo’ Kendall, DJ Avalanche, Kady Kish, Lisa Banton, Joseph ‘Hot Ras’ Smith, Jonathan ‘Lil Red’ King, Adrian ‘Cardiac’ Lewis, Shaundell Alleyne, and Jumo Primo. These 14 finalists will battle defending champion Brandon Harding on February 22, 2020 for the title of Senior Soca Monarch.

They were among 19 Soca artistes who took the mining town of Linden by storm when the Semi-Final for the 592 Soca Monarch Competition was held at the Linden-Georgetown Bus Park on Saturday night.

Bringing the heat, fusion of energies, excitement and gyration to a start was Master of Ceremonies (MC) Malcolm Ferreira, along with the Heatwave Band which entertained the hundreds of supporters.

The first competitor to hit the stage was Lisa Banton, who performed her song, ‘Calling Meh’, followed by Rudolph ‘Sweet Kendingo’ Kendall singing, ‘A different time’ as he showed off his “ole boi” dance moves, certainly living up to his lyrics, “turn your back and wine…we won’t be left behind.”

Up next was DJ Avalanche performing his piece, ‘Push it back’, followed by ‘Soca My Religion’, which was done by Kady Kish.

MAN OF THE HOUR

Definitely one of the best performers of the night was Steven Ramphal, who performed his patriotic hit, ‘The Same’. Ramphal’s performance had the crowd jumping in love and unity as he sang his lyrics, “I gon jump with meh family and fete with meh family, if you feel the vibes, then jump up with meh.”

Also receiving great support from the crowd were Diana Chapman with ‘Man Shortage’; ‘Vanilla’, with her hit, ‘I am 592’; ‘Lil Red’ with ‘Love of Soca’; and ‘Cardiac’ with ‘Jam Meh’.

Rocking the stage was the Junior Soca Monarch 2020 Relon Sumner who performed his winning piece, ‘Celebrating’. The17-year-old Lindener surely created a celebration with his energetic, engaging and colourful performance, during which he told the crowd that he is aiming to make history by being the first person to win both junior and senior monarchs in one year.

Taking to the stage on crutches was Jumo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo. However, that did not stop the legend from delivering a promising performance. Jumo, although having an injured leg, showed the crowd that he was not going to allow his injuries to stop him from using his ‘rubber waist’ in a fete.

Bringing the curtains down at the semifinal of the 592 Soca Monarch Competition was Osbert ‘Vintage’ Cain with his hit, ‘Socaholic’, which made the crowd continue with its gyration, displaying real ‘socaholic’ behaviour.

Winston Caesar, Vivian Borne, Mike James and Young Bill Rogers were among the judges who assessed the contestants on their lyrics construction, lyrical performance, key, originality, party appeal, stage performance and crowd response, among other areas.

As the points were being tallied by the judges, the crowd was further entertained by Linden’s very own Roderick ‘Static’ Allicock and Lil Colwin. Only 14 of the 19 contestants made it to the final.