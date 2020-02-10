10 advance to Chutney Finals

RESIDENTS of the Upper Corentyne District came out in their numbers to witness electrifying performances from sixteen artistes competing in the Chutney Monarch 2020.

The semi-final was held at the Skeldon Heritage Resort in Corriverton on Saturday evening before a packed audience.

At the end of the night, nine contestants joined reigning monarch, Stephen Ramphal, to compete in the finals for the coveted crown and over $1.5M in cash on February 22 at the Better Hope Ground in Region Four.

Those advancing are Arjit Singh with “Sangeet Bhagee”; Pooran Seeraj – “Roti and Dhall”; Young Bill Rogers – “A tribute to chutney”; Tony Cutt – “Neighbour Roti”; Christopher Ramphal- “Sweet Bai Talk”; Bunty Singh – “She Want me be she Raja”; AW Lyrical – “Seven Curry”; Vicadi Singh -“Mousee and She Tassa” and the lone female, Vanita Willie – “A Mother’s love”.

Given the intensity and mesmerizing performances by the artistes, the judges will have their hands full in deciding the winner in the finals.

Reigning Chutney Monarch Stephen Ramphal’s energetic performance gave the other contestants a taste of what to expect in their bid to take the crown from him. He belted out several of his hits including his single “Rang Ke Bhare” which promotes love and unity.

The Chutney monarch competition has become a regular staple during the Mashramani activities. Throughout the competition, the crowd was kept on their feet and cheering for their favourite artiste. (DPI)