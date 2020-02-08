PRP reveals new Presidential Candidate

…launches ‘anti-corruption’ manifesto

THE People’s Republic Party (PRP), on Friday, revealed its new Presidential Candidate, Ms. Phillis Jordon, a long- standing minister of faith, at the party’s manifesto launch.

Ms. Jordon, addressing a gathering at the National Library’s conference room, stated that, she believes the time is right now to have persons of faith with the help of the Almighty God take charge of Guyana. “What will be will be and today God has allowed us to get this far. We are competing at the national level and we are competing in seven regions…I believe we are at a very important junction in our nation, the stakes are extremely high and I believe that it is God himself that has allowed us as people of faith to step up at this point as guardians of the nation,” she stated.

Ms. Jordin noted that, the date is an auspicious and significant one which will see people of faith finally having a voice and a platform to ensure their values at the highest decision-making forum beyond the confines of the Church organisation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Valerie Leung, the founder of PRP, related that the party’s main aim is to address corruption in Guyana, “We will address corruption, and that will be addressed from the top down.”

Dr. Leung noted that, corruption in government eats away at the sinews of our nation, and robs our nation of its wealth. While a few well-connected ones hog the riches, the poor masses struggle for daily survival. When politicians get into office and quickly appropriate state resources to themselves, building palatial structures and engaging in overnight conspicuous consumption, it not only dampens, but destroys the public trust in government.

Corruption in government creates a ripple effect in the rest of the public service and wider society and as such the PRP will root out corruption wherever and whenever it happens by firing and jailing ministers and public officials wo do not adhere to a national code of conduct.

Additionally, Dr. Leung related that Guyana is now the richest country in CARICOM with the most resources; however a diverse, balanced economy is essential for long-term sustainable growth.

Therefore, the PRP will not put all of Guyana’s proverbial eggs in the ‘oil’ basket, or abandon agriculture and mining bases.

Dr. Leung further noted that, if given the chance, the PRP will re-negotiate all oil contracts and agreements to ensure fairness to Guyana, she added that, new oil blocks will be auctioned in an open process that will result in Guyana having a greater share of oil revenues.