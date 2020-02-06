Policy Forum, GOA Foundation representatives meet Trotman

MIKE McCormack of Policy Forum Guyana (PFG) and Research Director of India’s GOA Foundation, Rahul Basu, on Wednesday, met with and updated Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman on GOA’s projects and approach to development and management of natural resources.

Basu shared the organisation’s proposed approach for the management of Guyana’s wealth with Minister Trotman, who expressed his appreciation for the visit and update.

Basu is in Guyana on the invitation of Policy Forum Guyana to speak at a public lecture and engage Guyanese on the proposed approach.

The Goa Foundation is the best known of Goa’s environmental action groups.

Founded in 1986 by a group of Goan environmentalists each fighting individual environmental battles, the organisation today holds influence with the judiciary, government and the general public, having persisted with its environment agenda for nearly two decades.