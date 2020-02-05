PSC, GPF meet on security for elections

A PRIVATE sector delegation led by Captain Gerry Gouveia, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), met with Commissioner of Police, Leslie James and a team of police officers as regional and general elections draw close.

During the meeting held in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, on Monday, discussions were focused primarily on the Force’s role with regard to its commitment on ensuring peace, stability and security, during the impending elections period.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) endorsed the efforts of the PSC as a key stakeholder, and committed to collaborate, with a view to ensuring that all events, leading up to the General and Regional Elections, are guided by its mandate as set out under the Constitution of Guyana.