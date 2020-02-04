Teenage ‘mastermind’ charged for murders of No. 63 Beach hotelier, employee

A 16-year old boy, who was cited as the alleged mastermind in last December’s brutal slaying Canadian-based Guyanese Vivekanand Narpatty 68,and his worker Harry Persaud Prashad,was on Tuesday remanded to prison after being charged for the indictable offence.

The teen appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Juvenile Court of Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Particulars of the charge stated that, between December 19, 2019, and December 27, 2019, at Sun Splash Hotel,Number 63 beach,East Berbice, Corentyne, he murdered Narpatty and Prashad.

On Monday,a farmer, Alvin Dreuan of Number 65 Village Corentyne was charged and remanded to prison in connection with the matter after making an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The matter was transferred to the Number 51 Village Magistrates’ Court where both accused will make their next appearance on February 12,2020.

Over the weekend,investigators from the Major Crimes Unit made a breakthrough when they nabbed the teenager who was on a boat on the Number 63 Beach.

According to police sources, he allegedly admitted to investigators of beating and chopping the victims.

It is still unclear what was the motive for the gruesome killing, however sources have also indicated the men may have been hired to commit the act. Dreuan and several others were arrested last week in connection with the double murder.

The decomposed bodies of Narpatty and Prashad were discovered at the now defunct SunSplash Hotel located at the Number 63,Beach on December 27th. Narpatty was planning to re-open the hotel which was the centre of a dispute,sources reported.

The Canadian based Guyanese arrived in Guyana on December 19 for a vacation with the intention of sprucing up the hotel, after calls to his phone went unanswered a family member went to check on him when the discovery was made.

The men’s bodies were found meters apart in the second flat of the balcony of the hotel;the body of Prashad was tied to a post with his left foot severed while Narpatty was found with two toes missing among other injuries.Several documents were seen scattered around the house.

The bodies of the elderly men were discovered on the second flat in the Balcony area. Speaking briefly with this publication, relatives of the deceased have since expressed satisfaction that the police have managed to make a headway into solving the crime.