Pork knocker to start 12-month sentence for robbery under arms, remanded on wounding charge

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday, February 3, 2020, remanded a 23-year-old pork knocker to prison on a wounding charge.

Shadrack king, called “Mark King”, of Grove, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty, with explanation, to the offence.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on December 7, 2019, at Mousie Landing, he wounded Steve Morrison, with intent to main, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

King told the court that, “I was at the landing drinking when my father call me to go and buy something. When I was at the shop I saw me girl talking with a man and I start cuss up. And another man come just sah with a cutlass and chop me so I pull out my ice-pick and give he three small bore”.

Police prosecutor told the court that, on the day in question, around 22:00 hours, Morrison was at Mousie landing drinking two beers, when King approached him with two broken bottles and start “firing” at him. Morrison then picked up a cutlass and King ran away.

The court also heard that, King later returned with an ice-picker and dealt Morrison several stabs about his body and made good his escape.

Morrison was picked up and rushed to the Mahdia Police Station then to the Mahdia Hospital.

King was on the run after the incident. Police apprehended him on Sunday February 2, 2020. He was told of the allegation to which he admitted, and he was later charged.

The Prosecutor added that King was charged, in 2018, for robbery under arms and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, but never served his sentence.

“It was five of us that was charge and I use to go to court for the scene but after I hear my four friends get sentence I go away in the bush,” King told the court.

Chief Magistrate McLennan after listening to King’s explanation entered a not-guilty plea and remanded him to prison until Friday February 7, 2020.

The Magistrate also told the court that King will start serving his 12-month sentence for the robbery under-arms charge from Monday February 3, 2020.