Handyman sentenced for businesman’s murder

FIVE years after the murder of Hamson’s General Stores Proprietor, Abdool Farouk Ghanie, his handyman confessed to the crime and was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for the capital offence.

Floyd Rammit on Monday, February 03, 2020, appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court, and threw himself at the mercy of the court as he confessed to the crime.

Rammit admitted that, between April 15 and 16, 2015, at Collingswood Avenue, Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Ghanie, aka ‘Brother’, during the course of a robbery.

The State was represented by prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Tiffani Lyken and Nafeeza Baig. Rammit was represented by attorney-at-law Maxwell McKay.

The State’s case was that Rammit used to live with Ghanie and was employed as a handyman. Rammit and his accomplice Kemo Tyron Evans concocted a plan to rob the businessman.

It is alleged that, on April 15, 2015, Ghanie was ambushed by the two men who stabbed him (Ghanie) to his chest with a knife. The two men were seen running away from the home by two eyewitnesses.

On April 15, 2015, neighbours found Ghanie’s body lying in a pool of blood. He died due to a stab wound to his heart.

Four months after Ghanie’s death, Rammit was arrested by police at a location in the interior.

In court, Rammit apologised to Ghanie’s daughter who was seated in court. In a plea of mitigation, McKay told the court that his client was remorseful and had no priors.

Prosecutor Hardy asked the court to consider that Rammit was living with Ghanie and was in a position of trust.

However, Rammit, due to greed, betrayed that trust and robbed his employer.

Hardy also asked the court to place weight on the fact that such crimes had become prevalent in today’s society where persons cannot be safe in their own home.

In court, Ghanie’s daughter gave a statement, where she broke down in tears as she faced Rammit.

“He was like family” the woman told the court as she looked at Rammit, who she claimed would also call her father daddy.

The weeping woman explained that her father’s death had left her family at a loss and what was worse was that two years later her mother died, still seeking justice in the case.

Justice Kissoon, after considering the nature of the case, sentenced Rammit to serve 30 years behind bars. He also ordered that the prison authorities deduct the time Rammit spent in pre-trial custody from the sentence.

Kemo Tyron Evans is currently on remand awaiting trial at the High Court for the matter