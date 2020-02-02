MYO crush Third Class in 40-over clash

… Wins for Everest and GNIC

THE MUSLIM Youth Organisation (MYO) registered a crushing 10-wicket win over Third Class in their New Building Society (NBS) Second Division 40-over cricket competition yesterday at Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda.

In addition, Everest Cricket Club (ECC) and GNIC registered victories against Transport Sports Club (TSC) and Sophia Cricket Club (SCC) respectively.

At the world-famous Bourda ground, a short-handed Third Class side (eight batsmen) won the toss and opted to take first strike, but they crumbled to the pace bowling of MYO. No batsman reached double digits.

Chien Saheed Gittens led the attack for the eventual winners. The all-rounder took 2-2 from 5.3 overs (four maidens). Jamal Major, Bryion Bowen and Naveed Ali all supported with a wicket each.

MYO then cruised to victory in 4.2 overs. Richard Latiff finished with 18 and Rudolph Singh with 12.

At the Everest ground, the home team recorded a five-wicket victory against TSC.

TSC won the toss and batted first, but they were restricted to 132 just short of their allotted overs. Devaughn Nandan showed some resistance with 29 runs (4×4), while A. Azeez supported with 24.

Raylex Payne was the pick of the ECC bowlers. He finished with 3-22, while Richie Looknauth and David Williams finished with two wickets each.

In reply, ECC used just 23 overs, but lost five wickets to reach the target.

Saheed Mohamed led the attack with 63, while Looknauth supported with an unbeaten 26. Joel Spooner and Otis Batson led TSC with two wickets apiece.

Meanwhile at QC ground, SCC won the toss and opted to take first strike, but they were bowled out for 106 in 16 overs. V. Barrow (18) and Malcolm Morris (15) had starts, but the off-spin bowling of Trevon Jones undermined the batting side. Jones finished with 6-21 from four overs while Dwain Dick picked up 2-20 before he struck a half-century to lead his side to 112-2 in 11 overs.

The teenager hit five fours and a similar number of sixes in his 58. Support came from Premchand Sookdeo who scored 30 (five fours).