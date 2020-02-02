Dindyal shines as Floodlight claim U-15 victory against DCC

WEST Indies U-15 batsman Mavendra Dindyal spanked a huge half-century to lift the Floodlight U-15 team to a 22-run victory against home side, Demerara Cricket Club, in a special 30-over battle in honour of coach Huburn Evans on Friday night under lights.

The former senior national coach and national selector had travelled with the Floodlight junior team to Florida and had been instrumental in their admirable performance.

In their latest clash, the Floodlights side, made up of a number of top youth cricketers, including national U-15 captain Zachary Jodah, national all-rounder Alvin Mohabir (captain of the side) and Dindyal, lost the toss and were asked to bat.

Except for fellow opener Jodah, who worked the singles well (17) in a score of 24 and Mohabir (14 runs), none of the other batsmen threatened. Dindyal though, did not waver as he spanked seven fours and six sixes in a top score of 94.

Romeo Deonarain, who eventually had the GCC batsman stumped, was one of three home team bowlers to have picked up two wickets.

Young Jayden Dowlin and Mahiem Khan finished with 2-17 from four overs and 2-44 from six respectively, which helped to restrict the visitors for 173-9 in their allotted overs.

In reply, the home team did not get on top of the bowling, as leg-break bowler Nityanand Mathura delivered. Mathura, who got the top wicket of opener Jaden Campbell for 60, finished with 4-31 from six overs.

Campbell had the home team supporters on their feet as he spanked five fours and a six in his innings, but except for 19 (2×4) from Premkumar Permaul and 20 unbeaten runs from Wavell Allen, none of the other batsmen got into double digits, which limited DCC to 151-8 off their allotted overs.