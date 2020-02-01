Man accused of robbery granted bail

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty, on Friday, January 31, 2020, granted $50,000 bail to a 23-year-old man who, allegedly, punched a man several times, before robbing him.

Donnel Todd appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge, when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on January 30, 2020 at 111 Miles, Mahdia, he robbed Michael Peters of $5000.

Todd told the court that he and Peters were involved in a fight, but he did not take any money from him.

Police Prosecutor Delon Sullivan objected to bail being granted to Todd and told the court that, on the day in question, Todd and Peters had a misunderstanding and Todd dealt Peters several cuffs about his body and took away his money.

The matter was reported and Todd was arrested. A search was conducted and the $5000 was found in his possession.

Magistrate McGusty, after listening to both sides, granted Todd $50,000 bail and adjourned the matter until February 3, 2020.