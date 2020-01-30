Miner burnt while rescuing children from Mahdia fire

A 42-year old miner is nursing injuries about his body after he was burnt while rescuing three children from a burning building at Mahdia in the Potaro-Siparuni region on Wednesday night.

Police noted that around 19:45hrs on Wednesday, a double-apartment, flat building at Danjou Hill, Mahdia was gutted by fire of unknown origin.

Two miners,Stanley Lindie,age 58 and Seon Garraway, age 42 occupied one of the apartments while Lakeshia Rigby, 31 and her partner, Eion Ritchie, 31 and their four children between the ages of 3 and 10 years occupied the other apartment.

Reports are that the children were left by their parents and while the former watched TV, the building caught afire.

Garraway rescued the children from the burning building and in the process he sustained burns to his body including his belly, hand and thigh.He was taken to the Mahdia District Hospital for treatment and his condition was listed as stable.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.