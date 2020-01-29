Section of Psychiatric Ward at GPHC damaged by fire

Members of the Guyana Fire Service manage to contain a fire which damaged the bottom flat of the Psychiatric Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC) earlier today.

The fire was observed sometime after 0900hrs after smoke was seen emanating from the bottom flat of the building.Some 50 persons who were warded at the facility were quickly evacuated as hospital staff responded to the incident.

Several fire tenders rushed to the scene and fire officials managed to contain the blaze to the bottom flat of the building.GPHC CEO,Brigadier (Retired) George Lewis was on the ground coordinating the hospital’s response to the incident.

The Guyana Fire Service is investigating the cause of the fire.The incident occurred one day after a fire gutted the popular District Ultra Lounge at the Giftland Mall.

While that fire was also contained, the nightclub suffered approximately $45M in losses.