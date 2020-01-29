Monessee Backdam murder accused acquitted

TWO men who were on trial for the 2011 murder of 19-year-old miner Kenny Creame were on Tuesday acquitted by High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon owing to lack of evidence.

Lowell Hope and Sherlund Joseph had pleaded not guilty for the murder of Creame, who was killed on August 9, 2011, at Monessee Backdam, Port Kaituma, North West District.

The men’s attorney, Maxwell McKay, made an application for the indictment against his clients to be squashed due to the absence of eye witnesses, forensic evidence or even circumstantial evidence by the prosecution.

The state prosecutor contended that the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) at the Magistrate’s Court concluded in 2017; that had resulted in the duo being committed to stand trial at the High Court.

During the PI at the Magistrate’s Court, some of the witnesses failed to attend court to testify.

Justice Kissoon commended the state prosecutor for bringing the matter to the attention of the court, which would have saved judicial time.

Citing that the two defendants were on remand for the period of 10 prison years, Justice Kissoon acquitted them of the indictment.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that Creame and the two men were allegedly involved in an argument at the Monessee Backdam, which resulted in him being beaten to death with a piece of wood.

A post-mortem report had revealed that Creame died as a result of blunt trauma to his head