APNU+AFC concerned about political harassment by purported PPP supporters

THE APNU+AFC Coalition notes, with serious concern, an incident that occurred on Monday January 27, 2020, at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.

APNU+AFC campaign organisers were harassed, threatened, bullied and intimidated by persons who purported to represent the opposition People’s Progressive Party, the coalition said in a release. The APNU+AFC said it finds the descension into violence wholly unacceptable.

“The APNU+AFC Coalition takes this opportunity to iterate that all Guyanese, regardless of race, colour, creed or political affiliation, have the same rights and freedoms under the law. With this in mind, we call on all political parties and their supporters to campaign peacefully, with the understanding that while we may disagree, we must maintain a spirit of goodwill and calm. We must not let our differences, whatever they may be, cause us to descend into violence and intimidation,” the release added.

“The 2020 general and regional elections campaigns will end on March 2nd, and ours will be the task of building One Guyana. This will require all Guyanese, moving forward together, to create the future our children deserve and we must do so as one people and one nation with a shared destiny,” APNU+AFC said.