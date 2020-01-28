RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour edge Albion by 3 runs to win Busta title

… Crandon blasts 71 for RHT

ALL-ROUNDER Royston Crandon hit a match-winning 50, as Rose Hall Town (RHT) NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour held their nerves to clinch a narrow 3-wicket win over Albion, to claim the 16th annual Busta Champion of Champions 40-overs cricket title.

The venue was filled to capacity at the Port Mourant ground where RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour pacer Keon Sinclair pulled off a heist to keep Albion to just 11 runs in the last over after requiring 15 for a victory.

National player Jonathan Foo refused a single off the first ball of the 40th over, while he scrambled two from the second ball. The third ball from the fiery Sinclair was smashed back over long-off for six, but Foo was then run-out next ball, attempting a second run.

Mahendra Chaitnarine then flicked Sinclair to the fine-leg boundary for 4 before being run-out on the last ball of the match, much to the disappointment of the large Albion supporters.

Khemraj Mahadeo 14, Sinclair 16, Troy Mathieson 14 and Keith Simpson 10 not out, batted around man-of-the-match Crandon, the ex-Guyana/West Indies limited overs player who hammered 4 sixes in his 71 which took Rose Hall to 181 all out in 39.2 overs.

Albion left-arm spinner Gourav Ramesh grabbed 3-22 with support from the next best bowler Sarwan Chaitnarine, who grabbed 2-8. Albion in reply ended on 178-8 when their 40 overs expired.

Sharaz Ramcharran (31) and David Latchaya (26) stood out amidst the failures which were triggered by good spells from the Rose Hall bowlers; namely skipper Hooper 2-28, Sinclair 2-40 and Crandon 2 -38.

Following the match, BCB president and Rose Hall Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the tournament as a resounding success while Guyana Beverage Company’s Berbice Manager Albert Budhoo further congratulated both teams on providing fans with a thrilling final and expressed delight at the large turnout of fans, adding that the company will continue to support the BCB.

The champions took home $100 000 for their winning efforts as well as the coveted Busta Trophy.