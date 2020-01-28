Region One brothers already making a big impression in cricket on Essequibo Coast

By Elroy Stephney

TREMENDOUS potential is how you would describe these two teenagers from Waramuri in Region One. Bruce 13 and Nicko Vincent 15, of Amerindian descent, are genuine all-rounders and they have all the qualities to become international cricketers.

They both have tremendous pace and bat high in the order as well. In an exclusive interview with Chronicle Sport, the quiet-spoken brothers expressed delight at gaining the opportunity to play competitive cricket on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two.

They have recently joined Bacchus Bulls Youth Club of Affiance and travel every weekend to play. They contended that they were forced to make the sacrifice to improve their game since there have very little scope in their region given limited resources.

‘There are no competitions for us and the pitch that we actually play on is not of a proper quality, hence we cannot strive in that way, they both admitted.

“We love cricket to the highest and our parents have decided that they would give us the support in a big way. We will make them proud since we have the talent to compete with anyone,” they stated with confidence.

At first glance, Nicko Vincent is top class with a smooth run-up, strong follow-through and releases with genuine pace. He is slimly built but muscular and will create even more pace as he matures. His batting too is quite impressive with a good technique and power.

His brother Bruce, on the other hand, is similar in both departments and will now get the chance to impress the selectors in the upcoming Essequibo Cricket Board’s Under-15 trials in an effort to gain selection for the inter-county tournament.

Their presence in Essequibo has already raised eye-brows with theie amazing display in just a short period of time. They both attend the Waramuri Secondary School with Nicko Vincent preparing to sit CXC in June, 2020.

They both admitted to being a sport-oriented family since their sister Annalisa Vincent in a National Under-20 footballer. Their parents Marcel and Gregory Vincent are also sports enthusiasts and have been travelling with their sons wherever they play. It will be no surprise therefore to witness Bruce and Nicko Vincent in national colours in the near future as Nicko will also be vying for selection at the Under-17 level shortly.

They have since thanked Harrischan Ramballi, manager of Bacchus Bulls for providing an avenue to enhance their careers. They were honoured at the Club’s Awards ceremony held on Saturday at the Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance.