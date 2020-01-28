Regal Masters cop Trophy Stall trophy after returning to winners’ row

AFTER suffering defeats in two recent four-team tournaments, Regal Masters returned to winners’ row in emphatic fashion, registering a comprehensive nine-wicket defeat over Ariel in last Sunday’s final of another competition, played at the Ogle Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara.

The tournament, sponsored by Trophy Stall and being used as preparations for Orlando Cup 3 to be staged in March, saw Regal Masters make light work of Ariel Masters in a lop-sided final.

Set 103 for victory after limiting Ariel Masters to 102 all out in their allotted 20 overs, Regal Masters rushed to the required total in 10.4 overs with opener Uniss Yusuf and Mahesh Chunilall leading the way with 41 and 40 not out respectively.

Man-of-the-match Yusuf spanked three fours and four sixes from 20 balls before he was dismissed with victory in sight. Chunilall’s knock contained one four and three sixes. The other not-out batsman was Eon Abel (seven).

Earlier, after being inserted, Ariel Master lost wickets at regular intervals with P. Gossai being the standout with a top score of 33 which included two fours and two sixes. Skipper Mahendra Hardyal was his team’s best bowler with three for 33 from his four overs while there were two wickets each for Roy Persaud and Tyrone Sanasie for 17 and 24 runs respectively.

The semi-final clash saw Regal Masters inflict a 10-wicket thrashing on Success Masters who could muster only 84 for nine in their allotted 20 overs. It was once more the Yusuf and Chunilall show as Regal Masters raced to 86 without loss in 8.3 overs, thereby winning by 10 wickets.

The consistent Yusuf slammed two fours and six sixes in his fine knock of 51 off 27 balls while Chunilall counted one four and three sixes in his 29 off 20 balls.

Success Masters were undermined by a masterful spell of five for seven in four overs from Khalid Haslim while Tyrone Sanasie took two for 21.

In the other semi-final Ariel Masters got the better of Fishermen. Batting first, Ariel reached a challenging 146 for seven in 20 overs with Mark Fung (51) and P. Gossai (30) leading the way. Stanley Mohabir took four for 30.

Fishermen were restricted to 140 for nine off 20 overs with Mohabir returning to score 30. Alex Singh claimed two for 16.

Several other tournaments are planned in the coming weeks leading up to the eagerly anticipated Orlando Cup 3.