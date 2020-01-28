Drakes among regional coaches for CWI forum

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Vasbert Drakes, controversially sacked last year as part of a shake-up of the West Indies men’s coaching staff, is one of several regional coaches down to participate in a Cricket West Indies (CWI) coaches forum starting here Tuesday.

The former West Indies all-rounder, along with head coach Richard Pybus and his backroom staff, were relieved of their positions last April ahead of the ICC 50-overs World Cup in England.

Barbadian Drakes subsequently pursued legal recourse against CWI for what his lawyer labelled as an “unlawful” dismissal.

The 50-year-old joins a group that includes current West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick and former interim West Indies head coach, Floyd Reifer, for the forum which CWI said Monday would be the ‘launchpad’ for its new coaching education programme.

Australian Chris Brabazon, CWI’s recently-appointed coaching education manager, said the forum would be critical in helping to strengthen the regional network.

“There is no doubt that the role of the coach is vital at every level of the player’s pathway,” he said.

“These coach forums will be crucial to the creation of a coach development system that provides our coaches with the practical resources required to assist them to play their part in the player’s journey.”

Director of cricket, Jimmy Adams, echoed similar sentiments.

“I am pleased that CWI is putting resources behind player development through the strengthening of its coaching pathway,” said the former West Indies captain.

“We need to have all our coaches in the region playing a consistent and integrated role in player development and this forum will be a significant part of the process.”

Several other regional franchise coaches – Andre Coley, Nikita Miller, Emmerson Trotman, Fernix Thomas, Wilden Cornwall, Esaun Crandon, Stuart Williams, Andrew Richardson, David Williams and Pedro Collins – will also be part of the forum.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said this assembly of the region’s coaching top brass was a realisation of the governing body’s policy regarding coaching development.

“Bringing cricket specialists together to learn from each other, to establish standards and plan strategy is a crucial component of CWI’s overall strategy. I am really pleased to see such a gathering taking place.”