BCB, Trophy Stall ink $500 000 deal as cricket development across Berbice continues

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) was the beneficiary of a $500 000 grant as part of their ongoing development across the Ancient County, compliments of Trophy Stall’s Managing Director Ramesh Sunich.

Following the historic sponsorship deal which was inked recently, Trophy Stall will now provide trophies for 20 different tournaments, hosted by the BCB during calendar year 2020.

The trophies would be for the man-of-the-final, runner-up team and winners.

BCB president Hilbert Foster disclosed that the board has used over $600 000 over the last two years on trophies and this large amount of funds could have been used in other areas.

Foster further stated that with Mr Sunich’s assistance, BCB in 2020 would have more funding for its county-wide coaching programme and preparation of inter-county teams. The BCB head stated that the board is looking at avenues of cutting back on administrative cost and areas such as meals and refreshment for finals, internet, transportation and stationery.

Meanwhile, Sunich handed over $400 000 worth of cricket balls to the BCB on behalf of a medical doctor, who is an overseas-based Berbician. The balls would be shared to clubs participating in the ongoing BCB U-15 tournament and members of the board.

Foster had made it quite clear that only clubs who have junior teams would receive assistance from the BCB and his club, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, in 2020. Two boxes of balls would be given to 14 clubs who have junior teams while the member-clubs of the BCB, who do not have a junior selection, would receive one box of balls.

Foster expressed gratitude to Sunich for his support and explained that under the sponsorship, all Berbice junior inter-county teams will be named after the Trophy Stall while the company will be promoted at all BCB matches.

Sunich, in brief remarks, congratulated the BCB on its works and stated that he was delighted to support the development of Berbice Cricket.

Trophy Stall, the popular businessman noted, is fully committed to the development of sports as it is a safe avenue for youths to stay away from social ills such as drugs and crime.