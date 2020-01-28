Athletes from seven regions set to compete in Jubilee Relays

By Faizool Deo

OVER $500 000 in cash and dozens of medals will be up for grabs when the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport and the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) host a Relay Meet to mark the country’s 50th year as a Republic.

At a simple briefing yesterday at the Conference Room of the ministry in Main Street, organisers noted that systems are falling into place for the February 16 event, which is scheduled for the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora.

Events Director Mark Scott said that sprinters from Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10 have been invited to field teams, but entries for the event close next Friday at 16:00hrs.

“Within the entries you can bring a squad and then on the day you choose your four members that are going to run…”

CASH PRIZES

Overall, there will be 20 relays for three categories. Of the lot, only the seniors will receive cash. A win in the senior category is valued at $35 000, while the second-place finisher will collect $25 000 and third-place $15 000. The U-20s and the U-16s will battle for special medals with the Golden Jubilee logo.

JUBILEE GAMES

Festival Creative Director of the anniversary celebrations, Russell Lancaster, noted that the event would transcend athletics and be the sporting event of the celebrations.

“…We thought of having a track and field games to be the jubilee games that would allow people from Guyana to come together and to celebrate strong, healthy, physical bodies. I think that this is going to be one of the more popular events of the celebration.”

Lancaster noted that the organisers of the festivity understand the role that sport plays in Guyana and felt that it was integral to have it a part of the celebrations.

“What is critical about the sporting aspect is that it speaks to a healthy nation and it speaks to a nation, who is physically capable of dealing with building and restructuring where we are going as a country. So we want healthy people, strong healthy Guyanese; and sport speaks very clearly to this aspect of our self.”

First vice-president of the AAG, Assistant Superintendent of Police Amanda Hermonstine said that all IAAF protocols would be in place for the event.

“I want to assure you that the athletics association will ensure that this event is run under the guidelines of the IAAF and that all the officials will be certified and will be ready for the event.”

Overall, festival administrator Mrs Desiree Wyles-Ogle also briefed the media on the progress of the Republic celebrations. She noted that she was happy with the wide range of groups involved and singled out the AAG for its efficiency.

RELAY EVENTS

The seniors and U-20 athletes will compete in 14 events, while the U-16s will battle in six events.

Seniors (males and females) will compete in the 4x100m, the 4x200m, while they will join forces (two males and two females) to compete in the 4x400m (mixed). The females will also compete in an 800m sprint medley, while the males will compete in a distance medley of 2400m (600m, 600m, 400m and 800m).

The U-20 males and females will also compete in the 4x100m, 4x200m and the 4x400m (mixed, which may also include U-16 athletes). The U-20 females will also compete in a sprint medley (800m) and the U20 males in a distance medley (1500m).

Meanwhile, the U-16 male and females will also run the 4x100m and the 4x200m, while the females will run an 800m sprint medley and the males a 1500m distance medley.