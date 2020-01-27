Rutherford captures Under-13 –16 schoolboys race

CHRISTIANBURG-Wismar Secondary School’s (CWSS) Elijah Rutherford was in fine form as he out-sprinted his rivals to win the schoolboys Under 13-16 race, which was sponsored by Cho’s Bar and Grill on Sunday afternoon in Linden.

Rutherford took the ten-lap event around the central Mackenzie circuit of Purple Heart Street, Republic Avenue, and Greenheart Street as he beat Mark Lewis (Jr.) of the Linden Foundation Secondary (LFS) as another CWSS cyclist, Andrew Rutherford was third while Kevin Stephens of LFS was fourth and Julian Gordon from CWSS placed fifth.

In the Boys 10-12 category, Sharphan Douglas won from Luke Gunraj, while Rodwyn Austin placed third.

In the 10-12 Girls race, Savannaha Hyles won from Sysesha Sumner.

The trophies and medals for the various winners were handed over by Chochezi Ngqondo, owner of the Choi’s Bar and Grill at Burnham Drive and Poker Street, and the presentation was made in front of Gregory’s Grocery on Republic Avenue in Mackenzie, Linden.

The races were organised by the Upper Demerara Schools Sports Committee and former cyclist, Colin Barker.