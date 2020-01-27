Rasheed spins way to 12-wicket match haul in Everest victory

– UG bounce back after Vantull’s all-round exploits to beat Bel Air

LEFT-ARM spinners, Javed Rasheed and Damion Vantull spun their teams, the Everest Cricket Club and the University of Guyana Trojans, to overall victories last weekend in the Noble House Seafoods second-division two-day cricket competition at the Everest and the Queen’s College grounds.

Everest had taken the initiative early and with Rasheed nabbing eight first innings wickets and youngster Ushardeva Balgobin hitting a half-century, the match was clearly in their favour. Vantull’s all-round exploits were, however, on display and it lifted the university side, which had surrendered a first innings lead after day one to Bel Air Rubis.

SIMPSON’S FIGHT BACK

At the Everest ground, although the home team held the upper hand throughout most of the clash, Diplomats did not go down without a fight, as Nigel Simpson led from the front with both ball and bat. After picking up three quick wickets from 3.4 overs in the first innings, Simpson gave himself more bowling time and it bore fruit.

In 22 overs, he snarled 5-50, which helped to restrict Everest to 120 all out in their second innings. Again, Balgobin led the batting, this time with 42 runs, while David Williams chipped in with 24.

In their first innings, the teenager had scored 74 and his team 159, while Rasheed’s 8-12 from 7.4 overs had helped to restrict the visitors for 78.

In their second time at the crease, Diplomats needed 201 for victory and with Simpson leading the charge with 57, there was a chance, but Rasheed, who ended with match figures of 12-48 from 20.4 overs, bagged four wickets (4-36 from 13). Support came from Richie Looknauth, who took 3-30 from 14 overs and pacer Williams, who finished with 2-36 from 12 overs, to restrict the visitors to 149.

At the QC ground, Bel Air Rubis were enjoying a 70-run first innings lead after restricting UG for 139 before making 209 in their second innings, but the pendulum swung with Vantull starring with both bat and ball the second time round.

The left -arm orthodox spinner, who had captured 5-40 in the first innings, then blasted his way to 62 runs, while, with a match high 87 from opener, Yogendra Singh (5x4s, 7x6s); the university team reached 263 in 44.1 overs by lunch on Day Two.

Arvinda Gainda, who took 6-26 in the first innings, finished with three more wickets for a match haul of 9-79, while Floyd Jones picked up 3-28.

Needing 194 for victory, Bel Air fell for 149 all out with Vantull leading the charge with 4-24.

James (23) and former West Indies XI batsman, Krishna Deosaran (20) had starts, but none carried on.