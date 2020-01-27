QPCC win back-to-back U-13 hockey titles

– Old Fort triumph in U-16 indoor final

THE QUEEN’s Park Cricket Club won back-to-back U-13 titles (indoor and outdoor) to finish on top of the Guyana Hockey Board Boys’ Challenge over the weekend in the capital city.

The Trinidadian club’s older team did not fare as well in the U-16 category; given that Guyanese clubs Saints (outdoors) and Old Fort (indoors) triumphed.

Playing at the National Gymnasium on Sunday, the visiting team got past GCC in the U-13 final by a score of 3-0 in the three-team event (Saints also participated in the lower age group).

Nicholas Siu Butt led the attack with two goals, while Adam Traboulay scored the other.

The U-16 final was less eventful, with the clash going to penalties and the home team succeeding.

On Saturday, QPCC had stormed to a 10-0 victory against Saints in the U-13 Boys Outdoor final at the GCC ground. In that clash, Adam Wyatt and Siu Butt had both scored hat-tricks, while Christiano Austin and Caiden Mack supported with two goals each.

In the U-16 final, a Naresh Mahadeo goal propelled Saints to a 1-0 victory over Old Fort.

Earlier, QPCC were knocked out in the semi-finals by the eventual second place finishers.

Siu Butt won the most-goal award for both the indoor and outdoor competitions, while Mack was named MVP for the outdoors and another QPCC player, Siem Zanvliet, MVP for the indoors.

Saints’ Samuel Garnett won both the Most Goals and the MVP awards in the outdoor competition for the older age group, while in the indoors, Daniel Woolford won the Most Goals award and his Old Fort teammate, Shaquon Favourite, the MVP award.