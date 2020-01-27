Executive mulling way forward after abrupt end

THE Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) on Monday confirmed that they are still mulling a way forward for the result of Sunday’s opening round of the Endurance racing championship.

According to a source, the club will meet later this week to make a decision on the winners of the event following an abrupt end to the event.

The event was red flagged (stopped) after competitor Pierre Singh’s car caught fire during the two-hour race.

An hour and approximately thirteen minutes had been completed in the event.

However, there were several drivers who ignored the waved red flags and continued racing while others stopped to render assistance to the driver and his flaming car.

Given that the race winner is determined by the number of laps completed during the two-hour period, the club now has to sift through the data to find who was leading at the time of the incident and declare that person the winner.

Making matters tougher is the fact that there were two cars that were tied for the lead, according to the transponder system.

When the club meets on Thursday, they are expected to declare a winner.

DRIVER ESCAPES WITH FIRST DEGREE BURNS

Meanwhile, the driver of the Miracle Optical Starlet that caught fire, Pierre Singh, has confirmed that he is ok and is happy to escape with his life after what was a hair-raising incident

He explained that he escaped the burning car through the passenger side door and left it to roll into the grass.

“Everything is ok. I’m in some pain but I’m trying with it. Thank god that I’m still alive. I thought fast and jumped out the car while it was driving just to save myself, but that’s the experience of a lifetime

“I just want to say all who were there trying to help, thank you,” he added on social media.

In addition to making that decision, the club should also begin planning for the first of its circuit-racing events set for February 16 at the South Dakota circuit.