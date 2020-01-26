Powell, Jangoo half-centuries after Joseph bagged five for 41

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, (CMC) – Opener Kieran Powell and Amir Jangoo struck half-centuries as Leeward Islands Hurricanes carved out a handy lead over Windward Islands Volcanoes, on Saturday’s penultimate day of their day/night third round match.

Replying to 138, Hurricanes finished the day at the Darren Sammy National Stadium on 234 for five – a lead of 96 heading into yesterday’s final day.

The opening day of the contest on Thursday was abandoned due to heavy rain with Friday’s second day limited to only 44 overs.

Powell top-scored with 69 and fellow left-hander Jangoo was unbeaten on 51, while Jaison Peters chipped in with 39 not out to form the foundation of the Hurricanes innings.

Test pacer Alzarri Joseph had earlier finished with five for 41 and new-ball partner Sheeno Berridge, four for 39, as Volcanoes lost their last four wickets for 45 runs.

Veteran opener Devon Smith top-scored with 49 and Alick Athanaze chipped in with 23 but no other batsman passed 15.

Powell then anchored successive half-century stands to give Hurricanes a solid start, putting on 57 with Montcin Hodge (10) for the first wicket and adding a further 60 for the second wicket with Devon Thomas who made 23.

Powell struck nine fours off 119 balls in just about 2-¼ hours before he was one of three wickets to fall for for six runs in the space of 20 deliveries, to leave Hurricanes on 123 for four.

Jangoo then propped up the innings, first in a 26-run stand with captain Jahmar Hamilton (11) and then in an unbroken sixth wicket stand of 85 with Peters.

Trinidadian Jangoo has so far faced 82 balls in just over 2-¼ hours and struck five fours.

Caption: Test pacer Alzarri Joseph finished with five for 41.