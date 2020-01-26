Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’| Silver Bullets edge defending champions 1-0

SILVER Bullets dumped defending champions, High Rollers, out of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, prevailing 1-0 in their quarter-final matchup on Saturday at the Amelia’s Ward hardcourt.

The former two-time champions exacted revenge for last year’s semi-final loss compliments of a Colwyn Drakes strike in the 10th minute. The first-half conversion occurred as Drakes slammed home with his favored left leg from the centre of the field to stun the large crowd, which gathered at the venue.

Silver Bullets were also joined by Amelia’s Ward Russians and Swag Entertainment in the semi-final section, following wins by the aforesaid duo. Tournament favorite, Swag Entertainment, overcame Presidential 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 1-1. Prior to the penalty shootout, Presidential took the lead through Kelroy Anthony in the seventh minute, blasting into the back of the net from just over the halfway line.

However, Kwesi Quintin equalised in the 13th minute from the penalty mark after Presidential accumulated more than the allowable two fours per half following a blatant handball.

Also, Amelia’s Ward squeaked past Amazings 2-1. A Guinness Goal (a goal scored in the final three minutes and counted as two) in the 20th minute by Jevante Waldron sealed the win. For the loser, Errol David netted in the fifth minute.

Meanwhile, Quiet Storm drew a bye to the semifinal round which is slated to be held at the Christianburg Hardcourt on January 31st. In the earlier Guinness Plate Championship, Barsenal defeated NK Ballers 1-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 0-0.

In their earlier match, Barsenal defeated Retrieve Unknown 1-0. Barsenal will now be joined by the losing quarter- finalists in the semi-final round of the Plate section.

Winner of the event will pocket $400,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the second place side will pocket $150,000 and the respective accolade.

Similarly, the third and fourth place teams will receive $100,000 and $75,000 respectively and a trophy. Meanwhile the winner of the Guinness Plate Championship will pocket $60,000.