Berbice man hangs self after severely chopping wife

A mother of one remains a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital in Berbice after she was chopped about the body by her husband on Friday evening at their Lot 426 Bush Lot Village, East Berbice Corentyne home.

According to a close relative of Nalesha Ragoonath,called “Girly”, 24, the housewife was in bed when she was attacked by her husband Ganesh Narine 27,a carpenter who attempted to kill her as he fired several chops to her neck.In a bid to protect herself, Ragoonath barred the man’s vicious move with her hands which felt the brunt of the attack.

The incident occurred between 23:30 and midnight on Friday, a short while after the couple returned from a birthday celebration as a neighbour’s house.

The Guyana Chronicle understands the duo had a misunderstanding which led to the incident. After the injured woman ran out of the house and collapsed on the bridge, reports are that Narine, suspecting that she had died,went into their bedroom and took his life.

His lifeless body was found after the police responded to the scene.

Ragoonauth’s eight-year old son,who was nearby when the incident occurred, was awakened by the loud wails of his mother who was drenched in blood.

Reports are that the young lady desperately fought for her life as her husband attempted to hack her neck off. She was assisted by neighbors who rushed her to the Port Mourant Hospital but due to the severity of her injuries,she was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Malesha Ragoonauth,a sister of the victim said she is uncertain what led to the incident as they were both at the birthday celebrations earlier on Friday night and they both appeared to have been doing well.

The body of Narine was removed from the home and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His remains were subsequently taken to the Ramoo’s Funeral Home.