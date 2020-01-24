No efforts will be spared in tackling indiscipline,violence in schools

…Education Minister tells Linden Foundation Secondary
The Ministry of Education will spare no effort in confronting indiscipline and violence in schools across the country.
This was the notion made by Minister of Education, Dr Nicolette Henry who visited the Linden Foundation Secondary School on Friday, one day after a female student of school was stabbed in the region of her lower back by another female student of the same school during a fight.
In addition, the Education Minister also visited the Linden Technical Institute (LTI) and Wisburg Secondary school to interface with the school population of those two institutions, which the ministry said experienced “unacceptable behaviours among the children in the last 24 hours.”
Minister Henry, was accompanied by the Ministry of Education’s Chief Schools Welfare Officer, Ms Gillian Vhypius and a team of welfare officers and two of the MoE’s Mobile Psychosocial Units.Also present was the Regional Education Officer for Region 10, Mr Rabindra Singh.
Addressing the children at the institutions, Minister Henry said that it was unfortunate that a child was seriously injured and informed the children that “we (MoE) will spare no efforts in dealing with indiscipline and violence in our schools”.
Further, Dr Henry advised the children to seek the assistance of their teachers in situations where conflicts arise and not to resort to fights and violence. Additionally, she said that the MoE has recently met with a number of stakeholders to formulate a holistic strategy to address violence, bullying and other inappropriate behaviours in the school environment.
In a viral video, the Linden Foundation Secondary student was seen engaged in a fight with another Grade Seven student of the school while their colleagues videoed the scene.Moments into the brawl, another female student could be seen with a long ‘Rambo’ knife as she attacked the young woman.
The injured teen was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where she is being treated for her injuries.Police have since arrested two female students in connection with the incident.