Linden Zone kicks off tonight

AMID much anticipation and expectation, the 2020 season of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship will commence this evening with Linden Zone at the Silver City tarmac.

Eight elimination matches will be staged, with the opening match pitting Retrieve Unknown against Quiet Storm from 19:00hrs.

This will be followed by former champion Dave & Celina’s All-Stars battling Amazings from 19:30hrs, while Wisroc will oppose Presidential from 20:00hrs, and Assassa Ballers will engage defending champions High Rollers from 20:30hrs.

In the fifth clash, Coomacka lock horns with NK Ballers from 21:00hrs while former winner Amelia’s Ward Russians take aim at Capital Storm from 21:30hrs. In the final two matches, Swag Entertainment battle Barsenal from 22:00hrs and Silver Bullets match skills with Haynes Hitters from 22:30hrs.

According to a release from the tournament coordinators, the zone will last for the duration of four nights and will be played using a knockout format, adding that “all 16 teams will play on the first night”.

The winning eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals which will be held the following night. The losing eight teams will enter the Plate Exhibition Round on the quarterfinal night. The winning teams from the quarterfinals will then advance to the semi-finals, while the four losing quarterfinalists will also enter the Plate round.”

“The winning teams from the semi-final round will progress to the championship round, with the losers facing off in the Playoff round. The final of the Plate Round will also occur on that evening,” the release stated.

The other playing nights for the tournament are January 26 (quarterfinal round, February 7 (semi-final round) and February 8 (final). The Berbice Zonal tournament is scheduled to commence after the conclusion of the Linden tournament.