Golden Jaguars to roar against Barbados March 26, 31

GUYANA are set to play Barbados on March 26 and 31 as they seek to qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, a release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) stated.

The first match of the two-round qualifier is scheduled for Barbados at 19:00hrs, while Guyana will be looking for home advantage in the final match scheduled for the National Track and Field Centre, at 20:00hrs.

The senior Men’s National team, more popularly known as the Golden Jaguars, under the guidance of head coach, Brazilian Márcio Máximo, are currently engaged in preparing for the important Barbados fixture.

The two CARICOM countries will face each other as a result of Guyana finishing second in Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League, League B, behind Jamaica and Barbados who came out on top of League C, Group A.

According to the tournament rules, the winner between Barbados and Guyana will play Trinidad and Tobago during the June FIFA International, where the eventual winners ultimately qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Grenada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Suriname and the United States are the 12 teams who have already booked their place to the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.