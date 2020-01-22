YBG inks partnership with Edison Chouest Offshore Company

IN what was described as a simple but significant occasion in the development of the game of basketball in Guyana, Edison Chouest Offshore, a United States of America offshore operating company which also operates in Guyana, yesterday morning signalled its commitment to partnering with Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) for activities in 2020 onwards.

The ceremony was held at the company’s Secretariat on Quamina and Carmichael Streets in the presence of Mr Cory Jarreau, Country Manager; Mr Daniel LaFont, Business Development Director and Mr Rayad Boyce, Co-Director of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) and media representatives.

LaFont, in briefly outlining his company’s involvement, noted that in the USA the company is big into basketball and some of the owners have played the game at high school level, thus creating a huge interest in the game wherever the company operates.

He highlighted that coming to Guyana he felt that basketball as a sport hasn’t been given as much attention as cricket and football and saw the need for basketball to be supported since he knows of the benefits and talent he experienced as a player and coach.

Hooking up with YBG through an associate of the operations in Guyana, LaFont said that he brought some nets for the Burnham Court after he saw the game is played there and he offered to help with some balls and other equipment in assisting to develop the game at the grassroots in Guyana.

Speaking with the directors of YBG, Boyce and Bowman, he committed to an ongoing relationship in the development of YBG as his company will be operating here for a very long time.

He emphasised that he truly loved what he saw at the YBG organisation and extended assistance in coaching and other technical areas.

YBG Director Boyce, in his response, thanked Edison Chouest Offshore (G-Boat) for the partnership as he highlighted Youth Basketball Guyana’s celebration of its 15th Anniversary in 2020 and the growing amount of schools participating across Guyana.

YBG has been responsible for a fair share of the achievement in the national basketball landscape over the last 10 years, developing players such as Akeem Kanhai, Shelroy Thomas, Stanton Rose, Kevon Wiggins, and Jada Mohan among the hundreds of student-athletes, who benefit through the network of tournaments and other developmental programmes year-round.

The youth basketball development organisation will soon unveil its calendar of activities for the 15th anniversary celebrations.